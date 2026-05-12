Coyle signs 6-year, $36 million contract to stay with Blue Jackets

Center had 58 points this season, could have become free agent

Charlie Coyle contract

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Charlie Coyle signed a six-year, $36 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $6 million.

The 34-year-old center had 58 points (20 goals, 38 assists) in 82 games with the Blue Jackets this season, his first with them after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, 2025.  

Coyle could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.  

“Charlie made a tremendous impact on and off the ice for us last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He is the definition of a true pro, and a durable, reliable, productive right-shot center whose leadership, character and consistency are extremely valuable in this league.

“We are thrilled that he will continue to be a very important part of the Columbus Blue Jackets for years to come.”

Columbus (40-30-12) finished six points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division and seven back of the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. 

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (No. 28) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Coyle has 543 points (209 goals, 334 assists) in 1,032 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Avalanche and Blue Jackets and 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 126 playoff games.

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