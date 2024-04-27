DeSmith comes up big for Canucks in Game 3 to take series lead

NASHVILLE -- Rick Tocchet said watching the Nashville Predators dominate the first five minutes of the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round series against his Vancouver Canucks on Friday gave him all the answer he needed when it came to how his goalie, Casey DeSmith, would play.
"I just thought Casey, especially the first half the first period, I think one of the coaches said, 'Casey looks good tonight,'" Tocchet said. "You can just tell that he had it.
"I think a couple of saves there, he just looked big. He wasn't side to side, flopping, and I think that really gave good confidence to the team. They had a couple of chances, a couple of pushes, and Casey was right on the crease."
DeSmith had it all game, making 29 saves in the Canucks' 2-1 win at Bridgestone Arena to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.
It also was the first victory in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 32-year-old and came one game after he made 12 saves in a 4-1 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday.
"Couldn't come at a better time," DeSmith said. "I was really disappointed with the result the other night. I thought the team played great the other night and didn't get the result they deserved. Tonight, I thought we really brought it and we earned that one. So, it means a lot."
DeSmith has been pushed into the starting role with No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko out week to week because of an undisclosed injury sustained during Game 1 of the series.
That will continue with Game 4 in Nashville on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS), and potentially for much longer with no timeframe set for Demko to return.
"Obviously to step in and come up with a performance like that, so timely, is really big for us," said forward J.T. Miller, who had a goal and assist. "We always talk about how much confidence we have in him, and he showed us today. He gets his chance, he belongs and very happy for him."