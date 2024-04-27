DeSmith comes up big for Canucks in Game 3 to take series lead

DeSmith has earned that level of praise by playing so well this season in a difficult role. Being a backup to an All-Star like Demko has put playing time at a premium. Until Demko sustained a knee injury March 9 that kept him out for five weeks, he started just 18 of Vancouver's first 66 games.

Having the proper mindset and positive attitude with limited playing time is key.

"I think it's his personality," Tocchet said. "He's not an uptight guy. He always has a smile on his face. I think it's infectious when he comes in. Even if he has a tough night or if things don't go his way, he comes in, spends hours or whatever with [director of goaltending Ian Clark] on the ice, never complains. His demeanor is just great for that role."

It certainly was right Friday. He only had to make five saves in the first period, but the early pressure, plus having to help kill three Nashville power plays, was just what he needed to get him through the rest of the game.

"It's always better to get in the game early as a goalie," DeSmith said. "Even if they don't get shots, a little bit of zone time, get moving around the zone, see the puck, find it through traffic, stuff like that. Just calms you down a little bit."

It also calmed his teammates.

"I wouldn't necessarily say loose, I would say probably just more confident in the sense of like, OK, we just need to make the play that's there, we don't need to force anything, we don't need to take away every shot," defenseman Ian Cole said. "We can give up outside shots, we can limit how dangerous those chances we give up are, then our goalie will make the save.

"So, it's more of a confidence thing than anything. We have all the confidence in the world in Casey."

DeSmith made 11 saves in the second period and stopped 13 of 14 shots in the third period, including all three he faced in the final 3:12 after Luke Evangelista scored to cut it to 2-1 at 16:48.

Vancouver’s 30 blocked shots certainly helped, but DeSmith made all the important saves needed as Vancouver grew its lead through the first two periods.

"We expected a push right out of the gate," said forward Brock Boeser, who scored in the second period to make it 2-0. "We knew we just had to stay patient and stick in there, and Casey made some big saves for us tonight. Like 'Millsy' said, he's an important piece for us and we're just happy for him tonight."

Vancouver will need DeSmith to stay worthy of that starting role moving forward, in the short term and potentially longer, but there's no lack of trust from his teammates.

"We have all the faith in the world in Casey and what he can do," Cole said. "He's been a rock for us when we've needed him. You see tonight how calm, cool, collected he can be. He can make all the saves and we've just got to do a great job helping him. I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight."