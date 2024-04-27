DeSmith makes 29 saves, Canucks edge Predators in Game 3

DeSmith, who earned his first career playoff victory, was making his second straight start in place of Thatcher Demko, who is week to week with an undisclosed injury. DeSmith allowed three goals on 15 shots in a 4-1 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday.

“That was a lot of fun,” DeSmith said. “Great atmosphere. The guys earned it. Every single person in this locker room buckled down in the third, played great the whole game. Power play, can’t say enough about that. That’s huge for us, two goals on the road. That’s the kind of stuff you need to win.”

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

“[DeSmith] was very important for us today,” Miller said. “These are going to be two hard road games for us. Obviously, to step in and come up with a performance like that, so timely, is really big for us. We always talk about how much confidence we have in him, and he showed us today."