Comrie makes 29 saves, Jets shut out Hurricanes for 7th straight win

Niederreiter gets goal, assist for Winnipeg; Carolina drops 2nd in row after 7-game point streak

Hurricanes at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie made 29 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets win their seventh straight game, 3-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Neal Pionk and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Jets (38-14-3), who reached seven straight wins for a third time this season.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for the Hurricanes (32-18-4), who have lost two straight after securing points in seven straight games (6-0-1).

Carolina appeared to make it 1-0 when they scored on the power play at 15:37 of the first period, but Winnipeg challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was disallowed following video review.

Niederreiter then gave the Jets a 1-0 lead on the power play when Alex Iafallo’s cross-slot pass set him up for a one-timer from the bottom of the circle at 19:18 of the first.

Pionk picked up a loose puck, skated down the slot and beat Kochetkov with a slap shot over the glove to make it 2-0 at 3:13 of the second.

Winnipeg went 2-for-4 on the power play. Entering Tuesday, the Jets held the NHL’s top power play at 33.3 percent, while the Hurricanes had the best penalty kill at 86.3 percent.

Kupari jammed in his own rebound at 16:17 of the third for the 3-0 final.

