Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ WSH – 14:01 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Review/Challenge: Puck Over Goal Line/Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Washington

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the puck completely crossed the Carolina goal line before the net became displaced.

Carolina then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for goaltender interference. Video review determined that Washington’s John Carlson impaired Pyotr Kochetkov’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Connor McMichael’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”