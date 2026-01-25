Bussi makes 35 saves, Hurricanes cruise past Senators

Jarvis has goal, assist for Carolina; Stutzle scores for Ottawa

Hurricanes at Senators | Recap

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Brandon Bussi made 35 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist, and Jalen Chatfield had two assists for the Hurricanes (32-15-5), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Bussi, a rookie, improved to 19-3-1 and has allowed just three goals in his past three starts.

Tim Stutzle scored, and James Reimer made 15 saves for the Senators (23-21-7), who have lost four of their past five games (1-2-2).

William Carrier opened the scoring, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 3:53 of the first period when he tapped in a pass from Mark Jankowski on a 2-on-0 rush.

Jarvis made it 2-0 at 5:36 with a snipe from the right face-off dot that went bardown past Reimer on the third shot of the game for the Hurricanes.

Carolina capped its three-goal opening period when Taylor Hall accepted a cross-ice pass from Jackson Blake and fired a wrist shot through the five-hole to make it 3-0 at 18:43.

With 1:50 of 5-on-3 time, the Hurricanes capitalized on the two-man advantage for a 4-0 lead at 9:29 of the second period. From the goal line, Andrei Svechnikov banked the puck in off the skate of Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven in the crease.

Stutzle got the Senators' only goal of the game at 12:11 to make it 4-1 with a wrist shot that beat Bussi blocker side.

