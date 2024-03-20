Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes stay hot with win against Islanders

Carolina has won 7 of 8; New York has lost 5 straight

Recap: Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders 3.19.24

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Seth Jarvis scored twice for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

Jarvis has five goals during a four-game goal streak.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, and Brady Skjei had two assists for the Hurricanes (43-20-6), who have won four straight and seven of their past eight. Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves.

Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders (29-24-15), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves.

Jarvis gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 12:48 of the first period. Skjei's shot from the point was blocked in front, but Jarvis picked up the puck before turning and scoring five-hole off the right pad of Sorokin.

Jarvis then made it 2-0 at 14:53. After passing to Guentzel in the Islanders’ zone, Jarvis skated to the low slot, where he took a return feed and scored into an open net.

Martin Necas extended the lead to 3-0 with 1.1 seconds remaining in the first. He skated into the zone between four Islanders defenders and roofed a shot blocker side from the high slot for a power-play goal.

Palmieri cut it to 3-1 at 4:30 of the third period. Brock Nelson's wrist shot was stopped by Kochetkov's left pad, but Palmieri got to the rebound at the edge of the crease and scored with his backhand.

Guentzel scored into an empty net at 16:22 for the 4-1 final.

