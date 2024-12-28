Markstrom makes 29 saves, Devils defeat Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and Eric Robinson scored for the Hurricanes (21-13-1), who have lost three of four. Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves.

“I liked our game, overall,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They’re going to have their shifts, and they did, but overall, I liked how we played. We generated enough offense to win. Giving up four is not what we want to do, but we didn’t really give up a ton of opportunities. So, overall, I didn’t mind the game at all.”

The teams will play again Saturday at Carolina.

“Obviously, both teams know how to play against each other,” Brind’Amour said. “There’s no secrets there. We’ve got to find a way to get a few more past them.”

Robinson put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 at 10:03 of the first period, ending an eight-game goal drought with his ninth this season. He poked in a loose puck in the crease after Jackson Blake deflected a point shot from Burns, ending Markstrom’s shutout streak at 139:35.

The Devils then scored twice in 42 seconds.

Palat tied it 1-1 at 16:12, tipping a shot from Johnathan Kovacevic.

Hischier gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 16:54 with his team-leading 18th goal, a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Stefan Noesen on a 2-on-1.

“I don’t think it was our best game,” Hischier said. “But we’re playing against a good team and I think they came out really strong. But kept a cool head and just stuck with it. Found a way.”