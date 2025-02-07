Gustavsson stops 38 of 39, Wild hold off late push by Hurricanes

The 26-year-old goalie, who will represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, bounced back after allowing six goals to the Ottawa Senators in his last start.

Yakov Trenin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for Minnesota (32-19-4), which had been shut out in its previous two games.

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina (32-19-4), which has lost three in a row, scoring just one goal during the skid. Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

Trenin gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period, taking a turnaround centering pass from Marat Khusnutdinov on the rush and shifting the puck to his backhand to put it around Andersen.

Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake was awarded a penalty shot after Brock Faber was called for holding on a breakaway at 12:05 of the second period, but Gustavsson denied the attempt with a pad save.

Hinostoza extended the lead to 2-0 just 49 seconds into the third period. Jared Spurgeon’s point shot hit the post, and Hinotroza poked it in after Andersen failed to locate the puck in the crease. It was his first game with the Wild after being picked up off waivers on Wednesday.

With Andersen pulled for the extra attacker, Aho spun in the slot and scored with a wrist shot to bring Carolina within 2-1 at 17:12.