Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Canadiens in OT for 4th straight win

Kaprizov scored from the top of the slot following a hooking penalty on Phillip Danault against Kaprizov at 2:34.

Quinn Hughes had three assists to extend his point streak to nine games (two goals, 14 assists), and Joel Eriksson Ek and Brock Faber also scored for the Wild (33-14-10), who have points in six straight (5-0-1). Matt Boldy and Marcus Johansson each had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 17 saves.

Hughes also extended his assist streak to nine games, tying Kaprizov’s franchise record (Nov. 11 to Dec. 1, 2022).

Brendan Gallagher, Ivan Demidov and Kirby Dach scored for the Canadiens (31-17-8), who had won three in a row and five of seven. Jakub Dobes made 20 saves and extended his point streak to nine games (9-0-1).

Eriksson Ek gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead 38 seconds into the first period, picking the right corner from the left circle.

Kaprizov extended it to 2-0 at 15:48 with a redirect off a pass from Hughes in the low slot.

Gallagher cut it to 2-1 with 52 seconds left in the period with a drive to the net before cutting in at the crease with a backhand finish.

Demidov tied it 2-2 at 19:43 of the second period with a one-timer from the right dot off a cross-ice pass by Lane Hutson.

Dach scored 12 seconds into the third period to put Montreal ahead 3-2, tipping in a Nick Suzuki shot short side.

Faber tied it 3-3 at 7:05 after Johansson pushed the puck forward to spring Faber for the breakaway.