MacKinnon has goal, 3 assists, Avalanche end Hurricanes winning streak at 8

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (7-8-0), who have won two of their past six games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

Jordan Martinook had two goals and an assist, and Martin Necas had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, 13 assists) for the Hurricanes (10-3-0). Seth Jarvis had two assists, and Spencer Martin made 23 saves in his season debut.

Jack Drury gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 9:02 of the first period when he snapped Martinook’s centering pass over Georgiev’s blocker from just below the left hash mark.

Martinook extended the lead to 2-0 with a one-timer inside the left face-off circle at 4:37 of the second period.

Cale Makar cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:13 with a short-handed goal. He intercepted a cross-ice pass in the defensive zone, skated up ice, and fired a slap shot from the right circle far side under the blocker.

Sam Malinski tied it 2-2 at 10:57 when he located the rebound of MacKinnon’s initial shot, cut across the crease, and lifted a backhand over Martin.

Necas put Carolina ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 12:26 of the second, tapping in Jarvis’ cross-crease pass at the right post.

MacKinnon tied it 3-3 at 15:49, firing a wrist shot past Martin on a breakaway.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche their first lead of the game, redirecting Rantanen’s point shot past Martin to make it 4-3 at 16:42. Carolina challenged the play for goalie interference but the call was upheld following video review.

Rantanen then made it 5-3 at 18:49 with a power-play goal, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Martinook cut it to 5-4 at 2:50 of the third when he located the rebound of Necas’ shot and tucked it in around Georgiev’s outstretched pad.

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal for the 6-4 final at 19:10.