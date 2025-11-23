Luukkonen makes 29 saves, Sabres defeat Hurricanes

Thompson extends goal streak to 6; Staal misses game for Carolina with illness

Hurricanes at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Tage Thompson extended his goal streak to six games, and Ryan McLeod had two assists for the Sabres (9-9-4), who have won four of their past five and went 3-1-0 on a four-game homsetand.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored, and Frederik Andersen made 17 saves for the Hurricanes (14-6-2), whose five-game point streak ended (3-0-2).

Carolina played without captain Jordan Staal because of an illness.

Alex Tuch gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on a power play at 5:51 of the first period. He was uncovered at the back door to receive a pass from McLeod through the slot, which he buried into a wide-open side of the net.

Gostisbehere’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 14:36. With a scramble at the crease and Luukkonen out of position, Mattias Samuelsson’s clearing attempt went to Gostisbehere, who scored from the left face-off circle.

Jack Quinn put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 3:55 of the second period when he took a pass from McLeod at the front of the net and directed it under the bar for his fifth goal of the season.

Beck Malenstyn pushed the lead to 3-1 with a highlight-reel individual effort at 18:36. He took a backhand feed from Tyson Kozak, then deked and jumped around Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho to cut to the middle before putting a wrist shot under Andersen’s arm.

Thompson scored for a sixth straight game with an empty-net goal at 19:38 of the third period for the 4-1 final. He has 12 goals in 22 games.

Luukkonen made 13 saves in the third.

