Carlson thriving for Capitals 1 year after scary head injury

ARLINGTON, Va. -- John Carlson will count his blessings this Christmas and be grateful they include -- knock on wood -- good health.

But the Washington Capitals defenseman doesn't expect the slap shot that hit him in the head last Dec. 23 to be in the forefront of his mind a year later when he plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSUN).

Or when he unwraps presents with his family Monday.

"Maybe I'll just be extra thankful that I'm not in the hospital," Carlson said. "And all things considered, honestly, it could've been really bad. But it wasn't. I felt great soon after that. I had Christmas with my family. It wasn't like I was laid up with the eyes in the back of the head or something. I enjoyed it.

"It was just not the most ideal thing."

That's an understatement.

Carlson left the ice with blood gushing from a cut in his head and spent the night in the hospital after a slap shot from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon struck him near his right ear, fracturing his skull and lacerating his temporal artery. He considered himself fortunate that he felt relatively normal within a few days, but he missed three months waiting for the fracture to heal before returning against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 23.

If Washington going 14-18-4 in Carlson's absence and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2014 wasn't sufficient evidence of his importance, the 33-year-old's play this season has been. Carlson has been a workhorse for the Capitals (17-9-4), leading them with 18 assists in 30 games, including three in a 3-2 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, and his 19 points are one behind team leaders Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin. He's second in the NHL in averaging 25:45 in ice time per game, behind Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (25:55).

"We saw it last year when we lost him for a couple months. We kind of struggled," Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary said. "He's a big part of our group on and off the ice, both ways. He's a great teammate. He knows how to play. He's our best defenseman."

Carlson believes he can still be better, including in helping run the Capitals power play, which is 28th in the NHL at 12.5 percent. But he said he's felt as good as he has physically from the start of a season because he had three fewer months of wear and tear last season and a long offseason to train.

For the most part, playing the final 10 games last season helped Carlson get past any apprehension about pucks buzzing around his head. He acknowledged that he has "scar tissue" mentally, though that is common with traumatic injuries.