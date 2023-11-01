Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

TORONTO -- Rob Blake looked down from the visitor’s managerial box at Scotiabank Arena at his Los Angeles Kings congratulating goalie Cam Talbot on Thursday and broke into a big grin.

It was the smile of a man who knows he’s gambling a bit by not allotting a lot of cap space to goaltending this season. Whether it works out long term remains to be seen, but the Kings general manager is certainly happy about the short-term returns after a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Yeah, it was good, wasn’t it?” Blake said after Talbot’s 29-save performance. “He’s been good for us so far.”

Is it sustainable? Los Angeles hopes so, at least until more options become available before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 when there is more cap flexibility to work with.

For now, the Kings will ride Talbot, who’s playing for his sixth team in six years, and Pheonix Copley, who spent time in the American Hockey League last season after struggling with Los Angeles and is off to a rough start this season as well (1-0-1, 4.98 goals-against average, .788 save percentage).

Copley’s issues have put the spotlight squarely on the shoulders of Talbot, a 36-year-old who was limited to 36 games with the Ottawa Senators last season (32 starts) because, as he explains, “going through injuries three different times is tough.”

He’s healthy now, however, and has come storming out of the gates for his new team; in seven games (six starts) Talbot is 4-2-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage. For Blake, who took a calculated risk and rolled the dice when it comes to goaltending, so far so good.

Not that Blake had a lot of choices after acquiring center Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets on June 27 for forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. By immediately signing Dubois to a eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value), there was little space left to squeeze in a big-name goalie.

Enter Talbot, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract and is eligible to earn an additional $1 million in games-played bonuses.

“Obviously when we went into free agency, there was minimal space available,” Blake said.