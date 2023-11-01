Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Andreas Englund scored his first NHL goal and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Kings (5-2-2), who are 4-0-0 on the road and 3-0-1 in their past four games.

William Nylander was credited with a secondary assist on John Tavares’ power-play goal for the Maple Leafs (5-3-1), extending his season-opening point streak to a Toronto-record nine games. Joseph Woll made 23 saves.

The Kings went up 1-0 at 6:38 of the first period when Englund’s backhand shot deflected off Mark Giordano’s stick. It was his first goal in his 89th NHL game.

Phillip Danault made it 2-0 at 11:40 when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Trevor Moore.

Arthur Kaliyev put the Kings up 3-0 at 9:46 of the second period, shooting high to the blocker side from the top of the right faceoff circle on the power play when Fiala’s pass came to him after deflecting off Noah Gregor’s stick.

Tavares cut the lead to 3-1 at 8:25 of the third period when he shot from the left face-off dot on the power play. It was the first power-play goal allowed by the Kings on the road this season.

Adrian Kempe made it 4-1 at 12:13 when he tapped in a pass at the side of the net from Anze Kopitar which went behind Woll across the goal crease.

Nylander broke a tie with John Anderson (1982-83), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and Frank Mahovlich (1961-62) for the longest streak to start a season in Toronto history.