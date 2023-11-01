Latest News

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report

Celine Dion meets Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game

Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

NHL Buzz: Poitras will remain with Bruins

Heritage Classic a thrill for NHL Power Player

On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

McAvoy of Bruins to have Player Safety hearing 

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

O'Reilly 'so lucky' to play 1,000th NHL game tonight

Carcone scores first NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks

Golden Knights win in shootout, point streak at 10

Duchene scores 1st for Stars, who defeat Blue Jackets

Coaches Room NHL Season first 10-20 games about process

Pandolfo talks life as BU coach, Celebrini in Q&A

Nylander can set Maple Leafs record against Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Assist makes it 9 straight to open season; Los Angeles remains unbeaten on road

Recap: Kings at Maple Leafs 10.31.23

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Kevin Fiala had an assist to extend his point streak and assist streak to eight games for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Andreas Englund scored his first NHL goal and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Kings (5-2-2), who are 4-0-0 on the road and 3-0-1 in their past four games.

William Nylander was credited with a secondary assist on John Tavares’ power-play goal for the Maple Leafs (5-3-1), extending his season-opening point streak to a Toronto-record nine games. Joseph Woll made 23 saves.

The Kings went up 1-0 at 6:38 of the first period when Englund’s backhand shot deflected off Mark Giordano’s stick. It was his first goal in his 89th NHL game.

Phillip Danault made it 2-0 at 11:40 when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Trevor Moore.

Arthur Kaliyev put the Kings up 3-0 at 9:46 of the second period, shooting high to the blocker side from the top of the right faceoff circle on the power play when Fiala’s pass came to him after deflecting off Noah Gregor’s stick.

Tavares cut the lead to 3-1 at 8:25 of the third period when he shot from the left face-off dot on the power play. It was the first power-play goal allowed by the Kings on the road this season.

Adrian Kempe made it 4-1 at 12:13 when he tapped in a pass at the side of the net from Anze Kopitar which went behind Woll across the goal crease.

Nylander broke a tie with John Anderson (1982-83), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and Frank Mahovlich (1961-62) for the longest streak to start a season in Toronto history.