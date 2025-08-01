Ritchie eager to seize ‘opportunity that’s there’ with Islanders

Ritchie was acquired by the Islanders from the Avalanche one day prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6, along with defenseman Oliver Kylington, a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft, for forwards Brock Nelson and William Dufour.

“It was a call pretty late at night, that I was getting traded to the Islanders,” Ritchie said. “At first, it was a bit of a shock, but I realized the opportunity that’s there with the Islanders.

“I got to talk to management and development people, and I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization. I’m excited to get to camp and get going with them.”

Ritchie arrives in New York after having 70 points (15 goals, 55 assists) in 47 regular-season games and 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 21 playoff games for Oshawa, which lost to London in the Memorial Cup Final.

Between his playoff run at the junior level and his brief stint with the Avalanche, he’s eager to take the next step in his career.

“Just the pace of (the NHL) is so high and you have to be really good defensively,” Ritchie said. “That was something I continued to work on the rest of the season. And when I got sent back to Oshawa, I thought I improved my game a lot.

“I’m just happy where my game has grown since being in Colorado. I’m excited to show what I’ve got.”

Rocky Thompson, the new coach for Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, worked with Ritchie (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) during Islanders development camp and was impressed by his strength on the puck.

“First of all, (his) physical attributes are outstanding,” Thompson said. “And he skates well.”

He’ll have to showcase his abilities when the Islanders begin training camp in September. Their season opener is set for Oct. 9 at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ritchie plans on being in the lineup.

“I feel like I play a smart game; I play the right way,” Ritchie said. “I think I make creative plays offensively and can take care of stuff defensively as well. I just compete hard -- I want to win every single night. I’m excited to be able to try and show that.”