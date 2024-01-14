Coleman, Markstrom lift Flames past Golden Knights

Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary (20-18-5), which has won three in a row.

Chandler Stephenson scored, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves for Vegas (24-13-5), which has lost three of its past five games.

Coleman gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 11:06 of the first period on a power play, sliding a rebound underneath Thompson’s right pad.

Kadri extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:04. He won a puck battle in the crease and poked it past Thompson.

Backlund made it 3-0 at 17:09 of the second period, dangling the puck to his backhand and putting it into a wide-open net.

Stephenson scored at 8:54 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle for the 3-1 final.

Markstrom made 15 saves in the third.