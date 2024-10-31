Sergachev has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Maveric Lamoureux scored his first NHL goal in his fourth game, and Nick Schmaltz and Dylan Guenther each had two assists for Utah (5-4-2), who had lost four straight games (0-3-1). Connor Ingram made 30 saves.

“I think we were men in our battle,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “We were solid, we were strong in front of our net, along the boards in our breakouts, on the forecheck. I felt we were mature and solid.”

Anthony Mantha scored, and Dustin Wolf made 23 saves for the Flames (5-4-1), who have lost five of their last six games (1-4-1) after starting the season 4-0-0.

“I thought we got outplayed in almost every position,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. “In the last two games, the work ethic hasn't been where it needs to be. And for me, that starts right at the top and it works its way right down. That's a big reason why we scored one goal in two games and we've given up ten. It can't happen that way for us.”