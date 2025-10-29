Domi scores twice, lifts Maple Leafs past Flames

John Tavares stole the puck from MacKenzie Weegar and got it to Matthew Knies, who fed Domi for a shot from the right face-off circle to make it 4-3.

Knies had two goals and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs (5-4-1), who have won two in a row.

Samuel Honzek scored his first NHL goal, and Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flames (2-8-1). Dustin Wolf made 33 saves.

The Flames went up 1-0 at 4:33 of the first period. After Nazem Kadri carried the puck past three Maple Leafs in the neutral zone, he passed to Jonathan Huberdeau above the left face-off circle, where Huberdeau quickly sent a cross-ice pass to Frost for a shot to the blocker side from low in the right circle.

Domi tied it 1-1 at 3:13 of the second period. He held on to the puck on a 2-on-1 with Steven Lorentz and shot high glove from the left hash marks.

Farabee put the Flames up 2-1 at 17:55 when he cut around Domi and jammed the puck between Stolarz’s pads at the top of the goal crease. It was his first goal of the season in his 11th game.

Knies tied it 2-2 at 19:25. William Nylander lifted the stick of Mikael Backlund at the bottom of the right face-off circle to steal the puck, then slid a pass ahead to Knies, who cut across the slot and shot past a sprawling Wolf.

Knies then put Toronto up 3-2 on the power play at 3:45 of the third period with his second of the game, knocking in Rasmus Andersson’s clearing attempt at top of the crease during a scramble with Wolf out of position.

Honzek tied it 3-3 at 14:49. Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly sent an errant pass out of the reach of Philippe Myers and it was corralled just inside the blue line by Backlund, who found Honzek alone in the slot. The 20-year-old shot between Stolarz’s pads to score in his 14th career game.