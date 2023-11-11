Latest News

Nylander extends point streak to 14, Maple Leafs defeat Flames in shootout

Scores on power play, short-handed, gets assist; Toronto recovers after blowing 3-goal lead

Recap: Flames at Maple Leafs 11.10.23

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- William Nylander scored twice and had an assist, extending his season-opening point streak to 14 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

Nylander has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in the streak.

Mitchell Marner and Max Domi scored in the shootout for Toronto, and Joseph Woll stopped four of five shots. Yegor Sharangovich scored the only Calgary shootout goal.

Calle Jarnkrok scored to extend his point streak to five games for Maple Leafs (7-5-2), who were 1-3-2 in their previous six. Woll made 24 saves.

Dan Vladar made 32 saves for the Flames (4-7-2), who had won two in a row. They trailed 4-1 early in the second period.

Jarnkrok gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 8:18 of the first period when he took a pass from Domi and backhanded a shot in the slot.

Nylander pushed the lead to 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 1:06 of the second. He stole the puck from Noah Hanifin at the red line, skated into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Noah Gregor and shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Woll kept it a two-goal game by stopping Martin Pospisil on a breakaway at 2:51.

John Tavares made it 4-1 at 4:45 when he one-timed a no-look backhand pass in the slot from Nylander, who was behind the net.

The Flames cut it to 4-2 at 5:33 when Nikita Zadorov shot high glove from the top of the left circle.

A.J. Greer made it 4-3 at 12:22 when he deflected MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot in the slot.

Pospisil tied it 4-4 at 3:22 of the third period when he jammed a loose puck between Woll’s pads.

Nylander put Toronto up 1-0 on the power play at 3:01 of the first period after he stole the puck from Sharangovich just inside the blue line and deked to his forehand at the top of the goal crease.

Connor Zary tied it 1-1 at 7:02 when he got to his own rebound and put it high glove from the bottom of the right circle.