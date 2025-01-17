Schenn scores twice, Blues defeat Flames

Colton Parayko scored in his third straight game, and Dylan Holloway had two assists for the Blues (22-20-4), who have won three of four after also defeating the Flames 2-1 on Tuesday. Joel Hofer made 28 saves to improve to 7-1-1 in his past nine starts.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Schenn said. “They’re a good hockey team, they come at you hard and we were able to play two pretty solid games against them. A fine four points against them. … Usually the team that loses the first night usually gets the better of the team the other night, but we were able to grab two. It’s baby steps, and now we’ve got to go have a good road trip here.”

Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (21-16-7), who lost their second straight after winning three in a row. Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.

“I felt there was one team that had the urgency at the start of the game and one team didn’t,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Unfortunately we were the team that didn’t tonight.

“I was (surprised), but you could tell early on that they were the hungrier team. … We didn’t do a lot of great things in the first period.”

Schenn opened the scoring to make it 1-0 at 4:55 of the first period. Holloway stripped MacKenzie Weegar of the puck behind the net and fed Schenn at the bottom of the left circle for a quick shot.