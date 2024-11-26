Senators hang on, hand Flames 1st loss in 5 games

Ottawa was 0-4-1 and outscored 21-11 during its skid.

Cole Reinhardt scored his first NHL goal, and Tim Stutzle, Ridly Greig and Jake Sanderson each had two assists for the Senators (9-11-1), who won their second game of the season after allowing the first goal of the game (2-10-1). Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (12-7-3), who had won four straight.

Huberdeau gave the Flames a 1-0 lead on the power play at 14:32 of the first period when he took a centering pass from Matt Coronato and scored with a wrist shot blocker side on Forsberg.

Adam Gaudette scored into an open net off a cross-slot pass from Greig to tie it 1-1 at 17:05.

The Senators thought they’d taken a 2-1 lead at 17:44 when Brady Tkachuk scored on a power play, but the Flames challenged for goaltender interference and the call on the ice was overturned.

Batherson tipped a Sanderson point shot on the power play to make it 2-1 at 3:18 of the second period.

Reinhardt pushed it to 3-1 at 13:17, finishing a passing play with Greig and Sanderson.

Sharangovich scored off of a Nick Jensen clearing attempt during a scramble in front of the net to cut it to 3-2 at 15:27.

Tkachuk made it 4-2 at 1:14 of the third period when he beat Wolf glove side with a wrist shot from the slot on a power play.

Backlund scored with the Flames' net empty for the 4-3 final with 39 seconds remaining.

Calgary defenseman Joel Hanley left early in the third period after blocking a Thomas Chabot point shot with his left wrist.