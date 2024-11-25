Criticism of Tkachuk ‘crazy,’ Senators coach Green says

OTTAWA -- Travis Green called criticism of Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk “crazy” after the forward was called out by fans for taking 21 penalty minutes in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

“We're lucky to have this guy, for starters,” the Senators coach said Monday before they hosted the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime).

With Ottawa trailing 4-1 midway through the third period Saturday, the 25-year-old, visibly fuming, dropped the gloves with Canucks center Dakota Joshua and received a game misconduct.

That drew the ire of fans on social media and particularly during the text and call-in portion of the postgame show on local radio station TSN 1200.

“Like, A: He's a skilled hockey player, he's tough, he's mean, he cares passionately about winning, about winning in Ottawa and he's a very good hockey player,” Green said. “So, I think if you looked around hockey, whether you're playing peewee hockey, junior hockey, the American (Hockey) League, any league in the world, you'd want a player like this on your hockey team.

“I don't think it's fair. Is he perfect? No. There are not many perfect players in the world, if any. But sometimes when you have something for a little while, you kind of forget what you have. And I think the Ottawa Senators are lucky to have this guy. I don't think it's fair, the chatter. Is he going to make mistakes? Hell yeah. Every player does. So, I'd probably take a step back on that one because I don't think it's fair."

Tkachuk, selected No. 4 by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft, was named the 10th captain in Senators history Nov. 5, 2021, at age 22. He has 21 points, including a team-leading 10 goals, and is second in scoring behind Tim Stutzle, who has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists). Tkachuk’s 370 career points (172 goals, 198 assists) rank eighth all-time in Senators history, and his 675 penalty minutes rank fourth.