FLAMES (10-12-2) at SENATORS (15-6-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN+

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin -- Ryan Strome -- Aydar Suniev

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jonathan Castagna -- Sam Morton

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Kevin Bahl (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)

Status report

The Senators will use the same lineup from a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. … Pospisil did not travel with the Flames after leaving a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 17:34 of the second period following a hit from defenseman Wyatt Kaiser. Coach Ryan Huska said the forward is doing well and the team hopes to have him back sooner rather than later. … Calgary recalled Morton, a forward, from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League on Monday, and he will play.