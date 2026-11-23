FLAMES (10-12-2) at SENATORS (15-6-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN+
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin -- Ryan Strome -- Aydar Suniev
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jonathan Castagna -- Sam Morton
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Kevin Bahl (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)
Status report
The Senators will use the same lineup from a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. … Pospisil did not travel with the Flames after leaving a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 17:34 of the second period following a hit from defenseman Wyatt Kaiser. Coach Ryan Huska said the forward is doing well and the team hopes to have him back sooner rather than later. … Calgary recalled Morton, a forward, from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League on Monday, and he will play.