Markstrom stops 37, Flames top Devils to spoil Jack Hughes’ return

"This is the best since I've been around [Markstrom] that he's been with us that I've seen him play," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "He's been giving us a chance to win every night and that's why you have a goaltender of that caliber."

Hughes, who last played on Jan. 5, returned for New Jersey after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. He had four shots on goal and was minus-3 in 20:24 of ice time.

"He really didn't practice with us and probably that hurt him," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said of Hughes. "I thought his energy was good. Some of his responsibilities, he was a little off."

Connor Zary and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko scored in his second straight game for the Flames (24-22-5), who won their third in a row. Noah Hanifin had two assists.

"I think we kind of just took the mentality from last game (a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday) and tried to move forward with that," Zary said. "I think we found our game and were able to stick to that. I think if we keep buying in and doing what we need to do, we'll be fine."