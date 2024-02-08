Flames at Devils

FLAMES (23-22-5) at DEVILS (25-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Eric Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Max Willman
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)
Status report
Jack Hughes will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Toffoli will play after missing a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday due to an illness. … Vanecek is expected to make his third straight start. … Markstrom is expected to make his fifth straight start.