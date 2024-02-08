Flames at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (23-22-5) at DEVILS (25-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Eric Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek 

Nico Daws

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Max Willman 

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Status report

Jack Hughes will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Toffoli will play after missing a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday due to an illness. … Vanecek is expected to make his third straight start. … Markstrom is expected to make his fifth straight start.

Latest News

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 8 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Poitras expected to be out rest of season for Bruins after surgery

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Marchment fined maximum for actions in Stars game

NHL On Tap: Canucks seek point in 13th straight game, visit Bruins

Jack Hughes to return for Devils against Flames

Guerin named United States general manager for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

The Gaslight Anthem to perform Devils' goal song at Stadium Series

2024 Stadium Series Fan Festival attractions announced

Sergachev taken from ice on stretcher during Lightning game

M. Foligno breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Barzal's game at another level for Islanders, 'everybody around the League knows it'

Kucherov, MacKinnon scoring race ‘going to go down to the wire’

Super 16: Trade Deadline needs for playoff contenders

Quick, Rangers defeat Lightning for 3rd straight win

Nylander has 3 points, Maple Leafs hold off Stars