Flames at Devils

FLAMES (23-22-5) at DEVILS (25-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Eric Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Max Willman

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Status report

Jack Hughes will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Toffoli will play after missing a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday due to an illness. … Vanecek is expected to make his third straight start. … Markstrom is expected to make his fifth straight start.