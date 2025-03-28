Flames set to resume Battle of Alberta against Oilers with ‘a lot of juice there’

Michael Stone can appreciate how Stanley Cup Playoff implications impact the Battle of Alberta.

The then-Calgary Flames defenseman was in the thick of the provincial rivalry against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 playoffs and is looking forward to witnessing another critical installment in Edmonton on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY).

“Anytime there’s a meaningful game between Calgary and Edmonton, there’s going to be a lot of juice there,” said Stone, now in player development with the Flames. “It’s exciting all around and to be a part of it is so much fun. I hope there is more of that going forward and the only way to have that happen is to have both teams be relevant. To have both teams be relevant this late in the season is awesome.”

Calgary (34-26-11) trails the St. Louis Blues by six points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference, and Edmonton (41-26-5) is third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings for second.

It has been three seasons since so much was riding on a game between the Oilers and Flames this deep into the schedule. They split their two games earlier this season, with the Flames winning 4-1 on the road on Oct. 13 and the Oilers winning 4-2 at Calgary on Nov. 3.

This is their most meaningful encounter since the 2022 Western Conference Second Round, a best-of-7 series won by Edmonton in five games.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Stone said. “As a player, if I was playing in that game, it’s against Edmonton, you’re in the playoff hunt and it’s on ‘Hockey Night in Canada.’ You get all that juice coming, for me that’s exciting being a Canadian kid and those are the games that you live for.”

Stone played seven of his 12 NHL seasons with Calgary and retired after the 2022-23 season. He joined the Flames in a player development role shortly thereafter and has seen a complete revamping of the roster in three seasons.

Only four players -- defenseman Rasmus Andersson, forwards Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman, and goalie Dan Vladar -- remain from the playoff team in 2022.

Despite the changes, Calgary is back to being a playoff contender and is looking for one final push with 11 games remaining to qualify for the first time since 2022. The Flames were able to pivot and reload relatively quickly compared to other teams still going through a rebuilding process.

“I would say the guys that have come up from the American [Hockey] League and the job they’ve done has allowed that gap to be smaller than other teams,” Stone said. “That would be the biggest thing for me. I give them a lot of credit; they’ve done the work to become NHL players, and they’ve found that roles that have made them successful. I don’t think it’s been easy for anybody, but they’ve found a way to make things work.”