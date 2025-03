Rasmus Andersson made a Seattle Kraken fan blink first.

The Calgary Flames defenseman stared down a Kraken fan after he scored a goal against Seattle at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

With the game tied 2-2 in the third period, Andersson ripped a slap shot past Kraken goalie Joey Daccord to give the Flames the lead.

Andersson immediately spotted the lone Kraken fan in the front row and performed his signature stare down celebration.