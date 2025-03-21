Wolf talks Flames playoff expectations, Calder Trophy possibility in Q&A with NHL.com

NEW YORK -- The Calgary Flames have no business being in the race for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth.

At least, that was the perception outside of the locker room, front office and the city of Calgary entering the season. That fed a large chip on their collective shoulders, including goalie Dustin Wolf.

The 23-year-old said earlier this month that, "everyone dogged us and didn't expect us to be here." Entering Friday, they were two points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference with one game in hand.

The Flames end a four-game road trip against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN) in a bit of a rut, 2-2-2 in their past six games and 3-4-3 in their past 10. But they're not going away.

"When you come in with low expectations and come out swinging, you take people by storm," Wolf told NHL.com during a visit to the League offices Wednesday. "That's exactly what our team did from the very start, and we're still battling."

The Flames are aiming to return to the postseason for the first time since a five-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers in 2022 Western Conference Second Round, followed by back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the Pacific Division.

It's where they sit today, except that coveted postseason berth is at their fingertips. Wolf, like most, will tell you that life in a playoff race is taking it one game at a time and every game is a must-win.

But a goal is being able to bust more than a few NHL Bracket Challenges.

"I have no doubt that if we do get in, we're going to shock some people," he said.

Wolf, a seventh-round pick (No. 214) in the 2019 NHL Draft, has a chance to be the first goalie to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year since Steve Mason of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009. He's 22-14-5 in 41 games, and leads first-year goalies (minimum 15 games) in goals-against average (2.62) and save percentage (.912). Per NHL EDGE, his .841 high-danger save percentage is fourth among all NHL goalies.

He's also one of 182 goalies who have allowed at least one goal to Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals captain eight away from passing Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history with 13 games left.

Wolf was added to Ovechkin's list March 28, 2024, allowing two goals in a 5-2 Flames loss at Scotiabank Saddledome. He chuckled at the memory during a Q&A with NHL.com.

"His shot is the best I've ever seen," Wolf said. "I played one game against him last season and he put two up on us. It [stinks] but it's kind of cool to be part of the list of so many goalies that he's scored on.

"This year I just tried to keep it simple. His shot's elite. Even if you're in the right spot, he's still got a really, really good chance of beating you. I describe his shot as you're flushing a golf ball. It's so flat and perfect and certainly fools you. It's been absolutely outstanding to play against him a few times already, and I have no doubt he'll get eight by the end of the season."