McDavid out 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury

Nashville Predators equipment manager assist goal

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th win in row

Alex Iafallo enjoying trade to Winnipeg Jets

Zizing 'Em Up: Fleury's march up NHL wins list

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Marchand, Pastrnak spark Bruins to 4th straight win

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

DeBrincat hat trick lifts Red Wings past Flames for 5th straight win

Forward also has assist, sets franchise record with 8 goals in 1st 6 games with Detroit

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Alex DeBrincat scored a hat trick and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings won their fifth straight game with a 6-2 victory against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

It was the fifth career hat trick for DeBrincat, who became the first Red Wings player to score eight goals in his first six games with the franchise, passing Ed Litzenberger’s previous record of six in 1961-62.

DeBrincat leads the NHL with 12 points, one more than teammate Dylan Larkin, who had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

Justin Holl and Lucas Raymond each had three assists for Detroit (5-1-0), which has won five straight since losing its season opener to the New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings are only the second 21st-century team to score 30 goals in their first six games, joining the 2013-14 San Jose Sharks. James Reimer made 29 saves.

Andrew Mangiapane and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (2-3-1). Dan Vladar made 24 saves

Calgary played without top defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who began serving his four-game suspension for a high hit on Patrick Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period, tapping in Holl’s pass for his sixth goal in six games with Detroit.

Joe Veleno made it 2-0 at 9:44 when Ben Chiarot’s point shot deflected off his leg and past Vladar.

Larkin extended it to 3-0 at 2:00 of the second period, scoring off a cross-slot pass from DeBrincat, but Mangiapane tapped in a rebound to make it 3-1 at 12:12.

DeBrincat pushed it to 4-1 at 13:33 after beating Vladar off a Larkin pass.

Sharangovich cut it to 4-2 at 18:34 with a wrist shot over Reimer’s shoulder.

Jake Walman scored from the point to make it 5-2 at 3:07. DeBrincat finished his hat trick at 3:34 for the 6-2 final.