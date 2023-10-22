DeBrincat hat trick lifts Red Wings past Flames for 5th straight win

It was the fifth career hat trick for DeBrincat, who became the first Red Wings player to score eight goals in his first six games with the franchise, passing Ed Litzenberger’s previous record of six in 1961-62.

DeBrincat leads the NHL with 12 points, one more than teammate Dylan Larkin, who had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

Justin Holl and Lucas Raymond each had three assists for Detroit (5-1-0), which has won five straight since losing its season opener to the New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings are only the second 21st-century team to score 30 goals in their first six games, joining the 2013-14 San Jose Sharks. James Reimer made 29 saves.

Andrew Mangiapane and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (2-3-1). Dan Vladar made 24 saves

Calgary played without top defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who began serving his four-game suspension for a high hit on Patrick Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period, tapping in Holl’s pass for his sixth goal in six games with Detroit.

Joe Veleno made it 2-0 at 9:44 when Ben Chiarot’s point shot deflected off his leg and past Vladar.

Larkin extended it to 3-0 at 2:00 of the second period, scoring off a cross-slot pass from DeBrincat, but Mangiapane tapped in a rebound to make it 3-1 at 12:12.

DeBrincat pushed it to 4-1 at 13:33 after beating Vladar off a Larkin pass.

Sharangovich cut it to 4-2 at 18:34 with a wrist shot over Reimer’s shoulder.

Jake Walman scored from the point to make it 5-2 at 3:07. DeBrincat finished his hat trick at 3:34 for the 6-2 final.