Each bench has a plaque that reads: “This bench was handcrafted using hockey sticks left by the C of Red on the steps of the Scotiabank Saddledome in tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. May their memory live on forever.”

Johnny, a forward for the Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother Matthew, a former pro hockey player, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

The Gaudreau family will be in attendance for the Flames’ game on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. There will be a special pregame tribute for the brothers and ceremonial puck drop.