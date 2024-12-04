Flames shut out Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid

The Flames and Blue Jackets honored the memory of Johnny Gaudreau before the game with a video tribute and ceremonial face-off featuring members of the Gaudreau family.

"There were so many emotions," Backlund said. "We were so excited to see the family, but also so sad. It’s such a tragedy. It’s so many mixed emotions. It’s the first I’m dealing with it but we'll get through it. It’s always good to have teammates that were close to Johnny too that we can share stories and connect with each other."

Gaudreau, a forward for the Blue Jackets who spent his first eight NHL seasons with the Flames, and his brother, Matthew, a former professional hockey player, died on Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

"Emotional circumstance there," Columbus forward Cole Sillinger said. "It's nice to see the entire Gaudreau clan in Calgary. Them being here, them wanting to be here, and obviously they have all the support in the world from both organizations. Just to see their faces and the smile on their faces is a true blessing."

Andersson gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 10:14 of the second period. He one-timed a pass from Backlund from the left face-off circle past the blocker of Merzlikins on the power play.

"There is just so much emotion going through your body," said Andersson, who pointed up at the Gaudreaus after scoring. "They know I love them and me and my family will always be here for them, it was just very emotional scoring."