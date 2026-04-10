Avalanche win Presidents' Trophy with victory against Flames

Tyson Gross scored his first NHL goal, and Dustin Wolf made 38 saves for the Flames (32-37-9), who were eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth consecutive season after a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

“I thought the game was better for us in here this this go-around,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “I thought (in the) first period, we did some good things early on. We were a little bit quicker than we were last time we played in here (a 9-2 loss on March 30). Got away from it a little bit in the second period, but I thought the guys stayed with it and they continued to compete until the end.”

Landeskog scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0 Colorado at 18:44 of the first period. He one-timed MacKinnon’s cross-crease pass past the left leg of Wolf from the right post.

Necas extended it to 2-0 at 15:01 of the second period after he cut across the top of the crease, waited out a sprawling Wolf, and sent a wrist shot short side past the glove. Necas finished a give-and-go with MacKinnon in the left corner, who fed him as he cut through the left circle.

“You don't really care about standings. You just play on a daily basis, and if you keep racking (up) those wins, it's going to happen,” said Necas. “It’s been a great regular season. We’ve got four more games now, and (then we'll) just get ready for playoffs.”

Gross cut it to 2-1 at 17:08 of the third period with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker when he backhanded home the rebound of Matvei Gridin’s initial shot from the top of the crease. Gridin’s shot hit Blackwood up high and came across to Gross at the left side of the crease for the play past the right leg.

“Obviously, it's something you dream of your entire life, so to be able to get it is special,” Gross said. “It’s unfortunate the second one didn't go in to tie the game up, but just hopefully (there will be) more opportunities in the future.”