Blackhawks defeat Flames in 1st game without injured Bedard

Bedard (fractured jaw) and forward Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) were each placed on injured reserve Saturday, one day after leaving a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils.

"It [stinks] that we had so many guys drop like flies on that road trip. Really good players and really good people, too," Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell said. "We're missing them on game days and stuff like that, but I said in between intermission, it's one of those things where it's hard to make it to this league and it's even harder to stay, so a lot of people are getting new opportunities and trying to make the most of it."

Blackwell had two goals and an assist, Jarred Tinordi had two assists, and Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (12-26-2), who were 0-4-1 in their previous five games.

"It felt good," Blackwell said. "Obviously, they're a pretty veteran team and we had that rough road trip there. Just to get a win, especially a home win, and to sleep in your bed for the first time in a little while, it definitely felt good. A lot of guys stepped up today and we had a great team effort. When we do the little things like that and we get good special teams, we come out with a victory."

Nazem Kadri scored two goals, and Dan Vladar made 17 saves for the Flames (17-18-5), who were coming off a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

"Today, not the best," Kadri said. "Obviously, walking out of here, .500 road trip (2-2-0), which is OK, but we felt like it could have been better. Unfortunate loss tonight, but we're going to have to regroup."

Blackwell gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:32 of the first period. He received a long pass from Tinordi and scored with a wrist shot glove side on Vladar under the crossbar.