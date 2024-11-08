BOSTON -- Brad Marchand scored with 20 seconds left in overtime for the Boston Bruins in a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday.
Marchand scores late in OT, Bruins recover to defeat Flames
Wins it with 20 seconds left for Boston after Calgary gets 2 goals in 3rd
Elias Lindholm forced a turnover behind the net, and sent it back in front to Marchand, who had his initial shot stopped before finishing off his own rebound.
Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for Boston (7-7-1), which has won three of its past four (3-1-0). David Pastrnak had two assists.
Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich and Tyson Barrie scored, and Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for Calgary (7-5-2), which has lost six of its past eight (2-5-1).
The Flames trailed 3-1 entering the third period, but Sharangovich cut it to 3-2 at 0:58 of the third on the power play, redirecting MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot.
Kadri tied it 3-3 at 9:55, skating in and beating Korpisalo glove side.
Hampus Lindholm gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period, skating into the slot and tucking Pastrnak’s pass into an open net.
Barrie tied it 1-1 just 19 seconds later at 2:23 with a one-timer from the point off a face-off.
Marchand nearly scored at 19:50 on the power play with a shot off the post.
Zacha gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 8:25 of the second period after Pastrnak’s pass deflected up into the air and fell right to Zacha in front.
Cole Koepke pushed it to 3-1 31 seconds later at 8:56, bumping in Charlie Coyle’s centering pass at the left post.