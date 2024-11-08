Marchand scores late in OT, Bruins recover to defeat Flames

Elias Lindholm forced a turnover behind the net, and sent it back in front to Marchand, who had his initial shot stopped before finishing off his own rebound.

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for Boston (7-7-1), which has won three of its past four (3-1-0). David Pastrnak had two assists.

Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich and Tyson Barrie scored, and Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for Calgary (7-5-2), which has lost six of its past eight (2-5-1).

The Flames trailed 3-1 entering the third period, but Sharangovich cut it to 3-2 at 0:58 of the third on the power play, redirecting MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot.

Kadri tied it 3-3 at 9:55, skating in and beating Korpisalo glove side.

Hampus Lindholm gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period, skating into the slot and tucking Pastrnak’s pass into an open net.

Barrie tied it 1-1 just 19 seconds later at 2:23 with a one-timer from the point off a face-off.

Marchand nearly scored at 19:50 on the power play with a shot off the post.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 8:25 of the second period after Pastrnak’s pass deflected up into the air and fell right to Zacha in front.

Cole Koepke pushed it to 3-1 31 seconds later at 8:56, bumping in Charlie Coyle’s centering pass at the left post.