Kuzmenko has hat trick, sparks Flames past Ducks

Kadri gets 3 points for Calgary; Colangelo scores in NHL debut for Anaheim

Recap: Flames at Ducks 4.12.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Andrei Kuzmenko had a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in a 6-3 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists in his 900th NHL game and rookie Dustin Wolf made 18 saves for the Flames (36-38-5), who bounced back from a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday to finish 2-1-0 on the California trip.

Sam Colangelo scored in his first NHL game for the Ducks, and Frank Vatrano and Olen Zellweger followed with third-period goals to cut the lead to 4-3. John Gibson made 21 saves for Anaheim (26-49-5), which has lost eight of 10 (2-6-2).

Andrew Mangiapane scored short-handed after he teamed with Yegor Sharangovich to steal the puck in the Anaheim zone, giving the Flames a 1-0 lead at 5:54 of the first period.

Kadri scored from the slot during 4-on-4 play to extend the lead to 2-0 lead at 11:53.

The Flames made it 3-0 at 5:43 of the second period when Kuzmenko pushed a loose puck across the goal line while on a power play. The Ducks challenged for goalie interference, but the goal was upheld.

Calgary made it 4-0 at 18:28 when Connor Zary scored shortside with a backhand from in close.

The Ducks scored three goals in a 4:07 span of the third period to cut it to 4-3.

Colangelo, who signed a two-year entry-level contract on Thursday after finishing his senior season at Western Michigan, got to a loose puck behind Wolf and swept it into the net to make it 4-1 at 2:54.

Trevor Zegras made a backhand pass from behind the net to Vatrano and he scored shortside from below the left circle to make it 4-2 at 6:13.

Zellweger made it 4-3 at 7:01 with a wrist shot from above the right circle that nicked off two Calgary players before hitting the net.

Kuzmenko scored the third power play goal of the game to make it 5-3 at 14:22. He scored again from in close at 17:19 for the 6-3 final.

Latest News

Stone practices with Golden Knights, playoff return unclear

NHL veteran Domingue scores goalie foal for AHL's Wolf Pack

Golden Knights ease past Wild, clinch final playoff berth in West

Forsberg scores hat trick, Predators cruise past Blackhawks

Hurricanes top Blues for 4th straight win, gain in Metropolitan race

Oilers fall to Coyotes in OT, clinch home ice for 1st round

McDavid misses 2nd straight game for Oilers against Coyotes

NHL Buzz: Maroon expected to make Bruins debut against Penguins

Wennberg, family took long strange trip to New York after trade to Rangers

Walker apologizes to Blues teammate Alexandrov for errant puck to face

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini wins Hobey Baker Award as top NCAA men's hockey player

Family of NHL ref making debut dresses part in stands

Final Stanley Cup Playoff spot in Eastern Conference debated

Hutson signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs honor late prospect Amirov with touching tribute

Hanifin signs 8-year, $58.8 million contract with Golden Knights

Karlsson excited for 'meaningful' 1,000th NHL game with Penguins