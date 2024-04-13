Kuzmenko has hat trick, sparks Flames past Ducks

Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists in his 900th NHL game and rookie Dustin Wolf made 18 saves for the Flames (36-38-5), who bounced back from a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday to finish 2-1-0 on the California trip.

Sam Colangelo scored in his first NHL game for the Ducks, and Frank Vatrano and Olen Zellweger followed with third-period goals to cut the lead to 4-3. John Gibson made 21 saves for Anaheim (26-49-5), which has lost eight of 10 (2-6-2).

Andrew Mangiapane scored short-handed after he teamed with Yegor Sharangovich to steal the puck in the Anaheim zone, giving the Flames a 1-0 lead at 5:54 of the first period.

Kadri scored from the slot during 4-on-4 play to extend the lead to 2-0 lead at 11:53.

The Flames made it 3-0 at 5:43 of the second period when Kuzmenko pushed a loose puck across the goal line while on a power play. The Ducks challenged for goalie interference, but the goal was upheld.

Calgary made it 4-0 at 18:28 when Connor Zary scored shortside with a backhand from in close.

The Ducks scored three goals in a 4:07 span of the third period to cut it to 4-3.

Colangelo, who signed a two-year entry-level contract on Thursday after finishing his senior season at Western Michigan, got to a loose puck behind Wolf and swept it into the net to make it 4-1 at 2:54.

Trevor Zegras made a backhand pass from behind the net to Vatrano and he scored shortside from below the left circle to make it 4-2 at 6:13.

Zellweger made it 4-3 at 7:01 with a wrist shot from above the right circle that nicked off two Calgary players before hitting the net.

Kuzmenko scored the third power play goal of the game to make it 5-3 at 14:22. He scored again from in close at 17:19 for the 6-3 final.