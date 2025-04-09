Flames at Ducks projected lineups

FLAMES (37-27-13) at DUCKS (34-35-8)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Oliver Kylington -- Olen Zellweger

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason

Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Status report

Klapka and Pospisil switched spots during the Flames morning skate. ... Parekh was recalled Tuesday after his season concluded with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League; the defenseman will practice with Calgary but is not expected to play while the Flames remain in contention for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot or unless there's an injury. ... Trouba participated in the Ducks morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his third straight game. ... Husso will make his second start since he was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 24 and his first appearance for Anaheim since March 16.