Flames at Ducks projected lineups

FLAMES (37-27-13) at DUCKS (34-35-8)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Oliver Kylington -- Olen Zellweger
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason
Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Status report
Klapka and Pospisil switched spots during the Flames morning skate. ... Parekh was recalled Tuesday after his season concluded with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League; the defenseman will practice with Calgary but is not expected to play while the Flames remain in contention for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot or unless there's an injury. ... Trouba participated in the Ducks morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his third straight game. ... Husso will make his second start since he was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 24 and his first appearance for Anaheim since March 16.