Maple Leafs captured at moment of victory in 1947 Stanley Cup Final

Jubilant leap over boards was exclamation point of emotional triumph against rival Canadiens

Fischler TOR pic

© Nat Turofsky

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, also known as "The Hockey Maven," brings his insight and humor to readers every Wednesday. This week, Stan zeroes in on one his favorite features, "A Picture Is Worth 100 Words."

Although I grew up in Brooklyn, I became a Leafs fan in 1942, and one day discovered the out-of-town newsstand on West 43rd Street. They even had the Globe and Mail from Toronto.

I was enchanted by all the Leafs coverage I never would have seen in the New York papers. So I got a subscription and this wonderful newspaper every day; only one day late.

I couldn't wait for the Globe Cup-winning story. Best of all, they ran Nat Turofsky's photo of the start of the Leafs celebration, featuring Harry Watson, Wild Bill Ezinicki -- my favorite Leaf -- and Syl Apps, my role model.

