Pratt mixed skill, sense of humor on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

The Leafs were routed that night whereupon Pratt's sidekick, Hall of Famer Sweeney Schriner leaned over in the dressing room and tenderly intoned, "Yessir, Babe, we sure knocked off Smythe's old man tonight!"

Apart from hockey, Smythe's passion was horse racing and at one point, he had an admirable stable. One of Conn's favorites was called Shoeless Joe, who would start slow and then come on strong to win.

"Gentlemen," Smythe told his team at a morning meeting, "Shoeless Joe is my kind of hockey club."

Hearing that, Babe turned to forward Bob Davidson, who was sitting next to him and whispered, "Which end of the damn horse are you?"

Had Smythe heard the quip, he likely would have laughed it off because he appreciated Babe's skill set.

Before retiring from managing, Conn said, "I had Red Horner, and Gus Mortson and Tim Horton on defense but Pratt may have been the best defenseman I ever had."

Maple Leafs forward Tom "Windy" O'Neill claimed that Babe never was better than during the second half of the 1944-45 season. "You never saw a guy stand the League on its ear in the last half of '44-45 like Babe did," O'Neill said. "He gave Flash Hollett of Detroit a hell of a run for high-scoring defenseman and finally beat him."

Babe stopped joking during the 1945 Stanley Cup final against the Red Wings. The series went seven games with the climax at Olympia Stadium in Detroit on April 22. The score was tied 1-1 late in the third period when Pratt snared the puck.

"I skated in from the point, made a double-pass to Nick Metz and received it back on my stick," Pratt said. "I slid a long one into the corner of the net past Harry Lumley and it turned out to be the Cup-winning goal. We beat 'em, 2-1."

Beddoes said, "Babe did some serious celebrating after that but he also exercised a gift nearly unique in hockey. His gift was burlesquing hockey with the skill of a satirical comic while playing the game as well as any defenseman anywhere, at any time."

Well into retirement, Pratt became a goodwill ambassador for the Vancouver Canucks. During each game, he brought his humor to the press box before a heart attack ended his life while he was watching a game. At the Canucks next game, his media pals rose and offered a toast to their dear, departed pal.

The Vancouver Sun's Archie McDonald summed it with a smile. "Babe was 72 -- going on 27!"

Perhaps, historian Andrew Podnieks offered the best perspective on our hero.

"Babe was one of a kind -- a man whose charisma outlasted his reputation to allow him to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame," he said.