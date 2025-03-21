Utah Hockey Club scores final 3 goals, pulls away from Sabres

McLeod scored on a short-handed breakaway at 1:32 of the third period, beating Vejmelka on the blocker side to tie it 2-2. McLeod has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games.

“We know they have a lot of pace over there,” said McLeod. “They're going to make a lot of plays. We were right there in that game, we just didn't get the right bounces tonight.”

Dylan Guenther gave Utah a 3-2 lead at 14:13, picking up a rebound and firing into an open net.

“I don't even think we really played our best out there, but we found a way to win,” said Guenther. “That's the main thing and just make sure we're ready for the next one.”

Utah scored an empty-net goal at 18:50 when Tage Thompson’s pass back bounced off the side boards and trickled into his own net during a delayed penalty. The goal was credited to Kevin Stenlund.

“[I was] just trying to make a pass to the point there to [Dahlin],” said Thompson. “We got the puck, and I wasn't really aware that there was a delayed call. So, had that been the case, then yeah, I probably would have just tried to attack and shoot or make them touch it. But yeah, they're kind of sitting there and I thought I had a lane to [Dahlin] to the top and it just went through everybody. So, bad play by me and even worse result.”

“Obviously that was lucky,” said Sergachev. “But to get those lucky bounces, you've got to work hard, and I think in that little stretch in the third, we worked hard and had a lot of chances to score.”

Sergachev added another empty net goal while short-handed at 19:41 for the 5-2 final.

Logan Cooley scored at 17:27 of the first period off a pass from Nick Schmaltz to give Utah a 1-0 lead.