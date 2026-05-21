Terry to have hip surgery, could miss start of next season for Ducks

Troy Terry will have surgery to repair chronic hip impingement and his status for the start of next season for the Anaheim Ducks is unknown.

The forward tied for second for the Ducks during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 12 games.

Anaheim's first trip to the postseason since 2018 ended with a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round on May 14.

Terry also had 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 61 regular-season games, his fifth straight season with at least 19 goals and 50 points. He missed 11 games in January because of an upper-body injury, and also missed nine games after the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics because of an upper-body injury.

The Ducks had several other players battle through injuries during the postseason.

Forward Cutter Gauthier, who led Anaheim with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 12 games, had a transverse process fracture in his back.

Gauthier sustained the injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 30 but missed five games.

"I broke the L1 and L2 vertebrae in my back," Gauthier said May 15. "Wasn't a very fun one for sure, having a broken back and not being able to play at your best. Got back as soon as I could. Lot shorter than what the docs and trainers thought so kudos to them for putting in al the work to get me back healthy.

"It was a weird injury for sure. I was thankful to the training staff that I was able to get back as fast as I did and get close to 100 percent to play. It was definitely lingering in the playoffs for sure."

Defenseman Radko Gudas, who last played in Game 1 of the first round against the Edmonton Oilers, had a sprained ankle. The Ducks captain would have been cleared to play if Anaheim had advanced to the Western Conference Final.

Forward Ryan Poehling, who sustained a concussion in Game 5 against the Golden Knights and missed Game 6, has been cleared of symptoms.

Defenseman Drew Helleson missed the final three games of the second round because of a groin strain, and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov played through an MCL sprain. Both are expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season.