Sabres finally reward fans with long-awaited playoff berth

Tuch compared it to the 2005-06 team that went on a magical run to the conference final before narrowly losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

“I mean, when I was watching that run back in 05-06, I was 9 or 10 years old, so it's right on the same age as these kids now,” Tuch said. “And I'm pretty sure it's a lot of fun and pretty special for them. And I know it's really special for their parents to have those moments like I did with my dad.”

There are more special times in store this spring, he said. Simply qualifying for the playoffs isn’t enough.

“I think when you go into training camp, the end goal for every team is to try to win the Stanley Cup,” Tuch said. “And that's our goal.”

One that seemed pretty much impossible less than four months ago.

* * * *

Why the turnaround?

What has changed? What has been the key to bringing these Sabres together in a brotherhood that is trying to turn around so much negative?

“Drink beers,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said last month.

It may have been the quote of the year in the NHL. Within minutes of uttering those words, they were going viral on social media. You can now go on the web and order “Drink Beers” t-shirts with Dahlin’s face on the front. In the blue-collar world of Buffalo where a brew more often than not is the beverage of choice over a high-end rouge after a hard day’s work, fans giddily embraced the captain’s message.

But there was more meaning to it than just a nifty catchphrase.

As Dahlin explained, it was all about galvanizing the guys in the dressing room off the ice as much as on it. Whether it was going out for team dinners or grabbing a sudd at a watering hole, it was important the group did things together “to get to know each other as people and not just as players.”

Most importantly, if you didn’t want to play for the Sabres, they didn’t want you either. It’s a mindset Dahlin developed over the years after watching too many teammates look for a way out since he was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Asked what the low point has been in his seven-plus seasons with Buffalo, the 25-year-old defenseman alluded to exactly that.

“I mean, every time a guy wanted out of here, those were the toughest ones to take,” Dahlin told NHL.com in a 1-on-1 interview. “Like, you don’t want to be part of this?” It just (stinks).

“And then, you know, coaches get fired, GMs, whatever. I mean, it was tough. It feels like you have to start over so many times.”

It didn’t take long for Dahlin to be exposed to the trend of seeing teammates being disgruntled with the Sabres. Less than a week after the young Swede was drafted, center Ryan O'Reilly, who’d said months earlier that the losing atmosphere in Buffalo caused him to lose his love for the game, was sent to the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster trade that landed a future star in forward Tage Thompson.

In subsequent years, stars like Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart were also shipped out, and each went on to win the Stanley Cup -- Eichel with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023; Reinhart the following two seasons with the Florida Panthers.

The Eichel divorce particularly struck a nerve with Sabres fans after he’d been selected No. 2 behind McDavid (Oilers) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Eichel and Buffalo parted ways because of a disagreement on how to treat a herniated disk in his neck. The Sabres were not comfortable with his desire to have artificial disk replacement surgery, which had never before been performed on an NHL player, and opted to trade him on Nov. 4, 2021, to Vegas, which allowed him to have the procedure.

Adams was criticized for the deal, but two of the players also involved -- Tuch and forward Peyton Krebs -- have become key cogs in Buffalo.

Two years later, Adams took more heat, this time for not being more active at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline when the Sabres were actually competitive. Their only acquisition was forward Jordan Greenway, and Buffalo excruciatingly missed the playoffs by one point, leaving irked supporters wondering what might have been.

The fan base finally lost its patience with Adams when the then-GM blamed climate as a reason it was difficult to woo free agents, saying Buffalo was not a “destination city.”

“We don't have palm trees, we have taxes in New York -- those are real and those are things you deal with,” Adams said during a press conference on Dec. 6, 2024.

It was an explanation fans didn’t want to hear, especially with the Sabres were in the midst of a 13-game skid. Callers flooded local sports talk radio station WGR, pointing out that cities that hosted Stanley Cup winners such as Detroit, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Washington and East Rutherford, New Jersey, didn’t have palm trees either.

In the following handful of games, fans brought inflatable palm trees into KeyBank Center, a few chucking them on the ice in disgust. “Fire Adams” chants became commonplace.

After a decade of watching an inferior product, they’d had enough.

“These people don’t want to hear excuses. This is a great hockey town. Fans love their hockey. They also can identify what is bad hockey, and they’d see plenty of it,” former NHL coach and ex-Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Harry Neale said.

Neale, who coached 442 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks from 1978-1986, has lived in the Buffalo area for more than two decades. Now 89, he’s still a regular in the KeyBank Center press box.

“Sometimes the teams weren’t bad but just couldn’t get it done,” he said. “But when the Sabres couldn’t make the playoffs over and over again, sometimes with that already being crystal clear in November of a season, they’d stop coming.

“Some kept coming because of their love of the game, and now, everyone is being rewarded.”