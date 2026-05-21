Jelly Roll providing official theme song of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

An accompanying music video featuring Jelly Roll, the Stanley Cup, and NHL highlights debuted during the first game of the Western Conference Final, part of a multi-faceted creative collaboration. Another element of the collaboration includes a documentary short on the making of the music video featuring Jelly Roll and NHL stars Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes) that will be released in June. Additionally, NHL players bring fans inside their pregame rituals through personally curated soundtracks created for on Amazon Music.

“Jelly Roll doesn’t just make music. He sets a tone, and it’s exactly right for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Watching him experience the Stanley Cup for the first time was a special moment,” said Steve Mayer, President, NHL Content and Events. “This collaboration with Amazon Music places hockey at the center of their culture, and it’s been a pleasure working together and seeing this video come to life.”

"Amazon Music’s collaboration with the National Hockey League reflects our shared commitment to elevating the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a defining cultural moment,” said Tom Winkler, Head of Publisher, Songwriter, and Society Relations at Amazon Music. “We are amplifying the postseason experience by pairing the electric energy of playoff hockey with original music from marquee artists like Jelly Roll, giving fans a whole new way to feel the game on and off the ice."

“This song was written for the guys grinding every night for the Cup. This isn't just the theme song of the NHL Playoffs,” said Jelly Roll. “This is their song. It crawls over your skin, that dirty, swampy, nasty, distorted rock and roll.”

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