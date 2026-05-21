3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes can become the second team in NHL history to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs with nine consecutive wins when they host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

The Hurricanes can join the 1985 Edmonton Oilers in that quest; that Oilers team went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Three other teams began the postseason with eight straight victories -- the 1969 St. Louis Blues, 1960 Canadiens and 1952 Detroit Red Wings.

Carolina is also looking to get through the Eastern Final for the first time since capturing the Stanley Cup in 2006, and have advanced to the conference final in successive seasons for the first time in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history.

Carolina has been eliminated in the Eastern Final three times since 2018-19, including last season by the eventual Cup winner, the Florida Panthers; it has been a tough hump for the Hurricanes to overcome, but that has not been a topic of discussion in their dressing room.

“I don’t know. I’m kind of over all that, to be honest," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I get it, I get why you would talk about it. I know we’re not thinking about it.

“There’s enough to worry about without worrying about the past. I think we’ve taken a lot of things from it but that didn’t just come now. We’ve been using that all year, ever since last playoffs. I know it’s not an issue with us. It’s not a thought. But you learn from the past. You have to.”

The Canadiens, who eliminated the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7 of their second-round series Monday, have learned their own lessons through their first two postseason rounds -- they also eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the first round -- and figure they’ll need to apply some of them against Carolina.

“I think at this time of the season you have to be able to defend hard," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "We’ve learned that, yes, we’re going to lose momentum, but we can’t get hurt so much. We can’t break. We can bend, but we can’t break and I think we’ve done a good job of that.

“We’ve learned how important (it is) to keep playing, whether up a goal, two goals, we have to keep playing. It’s a hard thing to do when you’re playing against really good teams in a sense that they bring their game too, and sometimes it can overwhelm you and you just kind of to grab a hold of that poise (and be) confident you can flip it again and go get that momentum. Those are the two things that stick out to me.”

This conference final will be the first series in NHL history to feature a team coming off back-to-back sweeps in a best-of-7 series (Carolina) against a team that won each of their previous two series in a Game 7 (Montreal).