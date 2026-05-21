3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Final
Carolina eyes 9th straight win to start playoffs; Montreal to rely on Dobes, defense
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes can become the second team in NHL history to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs with nine consecutive wins when they host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
The Hurricanes can join the 1985 Edmonton Oilers in that quest; that Oilers team went on to win the Stanley Cup.
Three other teams began the postseason with eight straight victories -- the 1969 St. Louis Blues, 1960 Canadiens and 1952 Detroit Red Wings.
Carolina is also looking to get through the Eastern Final for the first time since capturing the Stanley Cup in 2006, and have advanced to the conference final in successive seasons for the first time in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history.
Carolina has been eliminated in the Eastern Final three times since 2018-19, including last season by the eventual Cup winner, the Florida Panthers; it has been a tough hump for the Hurricanes to overcome, but that has not been a topic of discussion in their dressing room.
“I don’t know. I’m kind of over all that, to be honest," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I get it, I get why you would talk about it. I know we’re not thinking about it.
“There’s enough to worry about without worrying about the past. I think we’ve taken a lot of things from it but that didn’t just come now. We’ve been using that all year, ever since last playoffs. I know it’s not an issue with us. It’s not a thought. But you learn from the past. You have to.”
The Canadiens, who eliminated the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7 of their second-round series Monday, have learned their own lessons through their first two postseason rounds -- they also eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the first round -- and figure they’ll need to apply some of them against Carolina.
“I think at this time of the season you have to be able to defend hard," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "We’ve learned that, yes, we’re going to lose momentum, but we can’t get hurt so much. We can’t break. We can bend, but we can’t break and I think we’ve done a good job of that.
“We’ve learned how important (it is) to keep playing, whether up a goal, two goals, we have to keep playing. It’s a hard thing to do when you’re playing against really good teams in a sense that they bring their game too, and sometimes it can overwhelm you and you just kind of to grab a hold of that poise (and be) confident you can flip it again and go get that momentum. Those are the two things that stick out to me.”
This conference final will be the first series in NHL history to feature a team coming off back-to-back sweeps in a best-of-7 series (Carolina) against a team that won each of their previous two series in a Game 7 (Montreal).
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 1:
1. Preparing the defenses
The Canadiens know what they’re going to get with the Hurricanes, especially with their quick and aggressive forecheck.
Montreal possesses a very mobile defense, though, and that agility should help them against Carolina.
“It’s definitely important," Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson said. "I think their forecheck is a huge part of their game. We’re going to need to be good on breakouts, support each other, use our legs to be able to make plays and try to break their pressure.
"If we do that, we’ll be playing with the puck more and playing in the O-zone, but it’s definitely an important part of the series.”
2. Aho A-OK
You don’t have to remind Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho that offense has been hard to come by for him and his fellow linemates Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis, who make up Carolina's top unit.
Aho has four points (three goals, one assists) in eight games this postseason but has not scored since Game 4 of the first round, when he had two goals against the Ottawa Senators. Svechnikov has three points (one goal, two assists) in eight games and Jarvis has four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games. Svechnikov and Jarvis each had a goal in their second-round win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Certainly, they want to get going offensively, but Aho said the way the team is performing overall should be the focal point.
“Away from the puck we’ve been pretty solid," he said "We’ve got to keep doing that. Offensively, I think we’ve got better than this, for sure. Yeah, it’s definitely not about us, our line. It’s our team.
“We’re trying to win hockey games here and just try to help the team win but yeah, we definitely have talked about it and use this little bit of a break to reset and starting (in Game 1), hopefully play better hockey.”
3. Goal-den moment
This series will pit emerging star vs. veteran in goal.
Jakub Dobes has endeared himself to Montreal with his personality and his play. The 24-year-old is 8-6 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 starts for the Canadiens.
He became the third goalie in Montreal history with two Game 7 victories in a single postseason, joining Jaroslav Halak in 2010 and Ken Dryden in 1971 and the sixth NHL rookie to do it, along with Dryden, Jordan Binnington (2019), Cam Ward (2006), Felix Potvin (1993) and Mike Vernon (1986).
Meanwhile, Andersen has been magnificent for the Hurricanes. The 32-year-old is 8-0 with a 1.12 GAA, .950 save percentage and two shutouts in eight starts.
He can become the ninth goalie in NHL history and second in the past 32 years to win nine consecutive games in a postseason. The only other one to do so in that span is Chris Osgood with the Red Wings in 2008.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Kaiden Guhle
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno, Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: None
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Matheson was the only Montreal player who did not practice Wednesday. ... Struble is expected to enter the lineup in place of Xhekaj, after not playing since Game 7 of the first round.
NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report