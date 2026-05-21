'Quest for the Stanley Cup' episode 2 now available

NEW YORK -- Episode two of Quest for the Stanley Cup, the critically-acclaimed behind-the-scenes series chronicling the Stanley Cup Playoffs, is now available to watch here on the NHL’s YouTube channel.

The second installment of this season’s series takes viewers inside the highs and lows of the dramatic Second Round series between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. Enthralling game action footage is paired with insights from Sabres players including Bowen Byram, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon and Tage Thompson as they reflect on the wins and losses. Peyton Krebs works on his faceoff drills and coach Lindy Ruff takes another star turn galvanizing his team through a challenging series.

Fans can relive Buffalo’s epic 8-3 win over Montreal at the Bell Centre in Game 6. The episode captures the exhilaration and anxiety heading into Game 7 in the electric atmosphere of the KeyBank Center. Fans get a front row view to the fierce competition with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki mic’d up as the Habs take the early lead. The crowd hits a fever pitch when Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin ties the game to send it to overtime. With Alex Newhook’s heroic overtime winner, cameras turn to the celebration in Montreal’s locker room as their quest for the ultimate victory continues into the Eastern Conference Final.

The first two episodes of Quest for the Stanley Cup are available on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Episodes in the four-part series drop following each round of the Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final. Quest For The Stanley Cup first premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim and has earned two Sports Emmy Award nominations. The series is executive produced by Steve Mayer, President, NHL Content and Events.