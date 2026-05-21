Avalanche confident facing adversity entering Game 2 of West Final

Never was it more than two games in a row, which happened only three times, most recently from March 14-16.

So don’t expect a trash can-throwing tantrum or a fire-and-brimstone speech from Colorado coach Jared Bednar with his team down 1-0 in the best-of-7 Western Conference Final heading into Game 2 at Ball Arena here on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I know our team, and I know our goals, and I know the mindset of our group,” Bednar said. “So it's not like I'm going in there and giving some speech that's going to turn the series around. Or get it going in the right direction.”

The Vegas Golden Knights stole home-ice advantage with a 4-2 win on Wednesday, jumping out to a three-goal lead and then holding on through a third-period pushback from the home team.

Colorado spent Thursday going over film and holding an optional skate at its practice facility. All-everything defenseman Cale Makar, who missed Game 1 with an undisclosed injury, took part in the skate.

Bednar said he had no update on Makar, who is a finalist this season for Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best defenseman, and that he remains day to day. Makar has skated each of the past two days after missing three practices since the Avalanche eliminated the Minnesota Wild in a five-game second-round victory on May 13.

The film work and some hard conversations delivered the message the team needed to hear. It is a process that has worked for the Avalanche throughout the regular season and through the first two rounds of the playoffs, in which they went a tidy 8-1.

“It's pretty pointed on what we need to do and what we think we can do,” Bednar said, “and like, to me, it's like the motivation to play is there for all of our guys. It's about us going and trying to be the best version of ourselves that we could be, because we weren't last night.

“And we still had a chance in that hockey game, and we feel like we can be better than that and our guys understand it. Once they get a clear understanding, it's about their individual preparation and preparation as a group to get ready to go better our performance from last night, which we'll have to do.”