NHL Network to provide live coverage of Memorial Cup

Kelowna, Kitchener, Everett, Chicoutimi battle for CHL championship starting May 22

NHL-Network_logo
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

May 21, 2026 -- NHL Network™ today announced its live coverage of every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, beginning Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET, featuring the OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers facing the host, Kelowna Rockets.

NHL Network’s 2026 Memorial Cup coverage will feature live game telecasts throughout the tournament, culminating with the championship game on Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m. ET. The annual tournament will unite the champions of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Western Hockey League (WHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with host Kelowna, to compete for one of hockey’s most highly regarded trophies.

NHLN_Mediaheader_2026MemorialCup-21123404

This year’s Memorial Cup field will showcase many of the top young players in hockey, including 32 NHL-affiliated prospects, led by Kitchener with 12, Kelowna with eight, Chicoutimi with seven and Everett with five. Kitchener’s roster includes Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly, the 2025-26 OHL MVP and 2026 OHL Playoffs MVP, along with Nashville Predators first-round pick Cameron Reid. Kelowna is led by Utah Mammoth first-round pick Tij Iginla and Los Angeles Kings prospect Vojtech Cihar, the 2026 World Junior Championship MVP. Everett features Detroit Red Wings first-round pick Carter Bear, Seattle Kraken prospect and 2026 WHL Playoffs MVP Julius Miettinen, and Landon DuPont, a top 2027 NHL Draft prospect and potential No. 1 overall pick. Chicoutimi’s roster includes Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé, the 2025-26 QMJHL MVP.

The tournament will feature notable 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players ranked by NHL Central Scouting including four players ranked among the top 60 North American Skaters: Liam Lefebvre (No. 38), Brek Liske (No. 44), Alexander Bilecki (No. 49) and Matias Vanhanen (No. 54). Harrison Boettiger and Jason Schaubel are ranked No. 10 and No. 36, respectively, among North American goaltenders. The confirmed 2026 Memorial Cup field includes the host Kelowna Rockets, OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers, WHL Champion Everett Silvertips and QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

A full schedule of NHL Network’s 2026 Memorial Cup can be seen below:

2026 Memorial Cup Schedule on NHL Network

Date

Matchup

Time

Friday, May 22

Kitchener Rangers vs Kelowna Rockets

9 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23

Everett Silvertips vs Chicoutimi Saguenéens

9 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 24

Kelowna Rockets vs Chicoutimi Saguenéens

9 p.m. ET

Monday, May 25

Everett Silvertips vs Kitchener Rangers

9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 26

Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs. Kitchener Rangers

9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 27

Kelowna Rockets vs. Everett Silvertips

9 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 28

Tiebreaker*: TBD vs TBD

9 p.m. ET

Friday, May 29

Semifinal: TBD vs TBD

9 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 31

Final: TBD vs TBD

7 p.m. ET

Latest News

Villeneuve likened to Hutson of Canadiens on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jelly Roll providing official theme song of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coghlan making most of Stanley Cup Playoff opportunity with Golden Knights

Golden Knights bring 'swagger' to another road win in Game 1

Avalanche out of sorts without Makar in Game 1 against Golden Knights

Golden Knights hold off Avalanche in Game 1 of Western Final

Victoire wins 2026 PWHL Walter Cup

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

NHL named League of Year by Sports Business Journal

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Canadiens ready for 'big test' against Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

Makar out for Game 1 of West Final for Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

Stone out for Golden Knights in Game 1 of West Final

St. Louis' former teammates not surprised coach has Canadiens in East Final

Liljegren signs 2-year, $6.5 million contract to remain with Capitals

Hurricanes turn focus to Canadiens after long wait for East Final opponent