NHL Network to provide live coverage of Memorial Cup

This year’s Memorial Cup field will showcase many of the top young players in hockey, including 32 NHL-affiliated prospects, led by Kitchener with 12, Kelowna with eight, Chicoutimi with seven and Everett with five. Kitchener’s roster includes Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O’Reilly, the 2025-26 OHL MVP and 2026 OHL Playoffs MVP, along with Nashville Predators first-round pick Cameron Reid. Kelowna is led by Utah Mammoth first-round pick Tij Iginla and Los Angeles Kings prospect Vojtech Cihar, the 2026 World Junior Championship MVP. Everett features Detroit Red Wings first-round pick Carter Bear, Seattle Kraken prospect and 2026 WHL Playoffs MVP Julius Miettinen, and Landon DuPont, a top 2027 NHL Draft prospect and potential No. 1 overall pick. Chicoutimi’s roster includes Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé, the 2025-26 QMJHL MVP.

The tournament will feature notable 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players ranked by NHL Central Scouting including four players ranked among the top 60 North American Skaters: Liam Lefebvre (No. 38), Brek Liske (No. 44), Alexander Bilecki (No. 49) and Matias Vanhanen (No. 54). Harrison Boettiger and Jason Schaubel are ranked No. 10 and No. 36, respectively, among North American goaltenders. The confirmed 2026 Memorial Cup field includes the host Kelowna Rockets, OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers, WHL Champion Everett Silvertips and QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

A full schedule of NHL Network’s 2026 Memorial Cup can be seen below: