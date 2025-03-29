Michkov scores twice again for Flyers in victory against Sabres

Noah Cates had a goal and two assists, and Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (30-36-9), who won 6-4 against the Montreal Canadiens in Brad Shaw’s debut as coach Thursday after losing 11 of 12 (1-10-1). Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.

Jack Quinn had two goals and an assist for the Sabres (30-36-6), who had won three in a row. JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.

Michkov gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 5:27 of the first period when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with Travis Konecny.

Jakob Pelletier made it 2-0 just 29 second later at 5:56. It was the forward's first goal in 18 games with the Flyers after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30.

Quinn cut it to 2-1 at 10:57, taking a flip pass from Peterka and scoring with a wrist shot from the slot.

Peterka tied it 2-2 at 1:41 of the second period, redirecting a feed from Ryan McLeod at the far post.

Quinn gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 8:13.

Michkov tied it 3-3 on a breakaway at 10:36. The 20-year-old forward leads NHL rookies with 24 goals, and has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak.

Cates scored from the slot at 14:11 to give the Flyers a 4-3 lead.

Tippett made it 5-3 with a power-play goal at 6:39 of the third period, and Foerster gave Philadelphia a 6-3 lead at 10:13 after a feed from Bobby Brink.

Alex Tuch cut it to 6-4 with a short-handed goal at 15:05, but Ryan Poehling scored 29 seconds later on the power play for the 7-4 final.