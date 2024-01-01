Forsberg makes 45 saves, Senators defeat Sabres

“I felt really good. Not a lot of rebounds,” Forsberg said. “The team did a good job of keeping them on the outside and not screening me, so that’s good. They get a lot of credit for it, too. Most of my saves were clean saves, and that has a lot to do with them.”

Zack MacEwen and Mark Kastelic each scored his first goal of the season for the Senators (14-18-0), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games.

“Obviously, they had a lot of shots on net, but I don’t think we gave them much on the inside,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “And obviously, ‘Bergy’ was doing his usual thing, being outstanding and keeping us [in the game] and making good saves. It’s just a great team effort overall.”

Chabot had two assists in his return after missing 12 games with a fractured tibia.

“A little rusty, not going to lie, at times,” Chabot said. “It’s a little different than practice, obviously, but you know what? At the end of the day, I’m happy I got through the first game. Everything went well and we got the win tonight, so that’s all that matters to me.”