Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning

Penguins score 4 unanswered in win over Flames 

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Monahan, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

Chychrun has 3 points, Senators defeat Flyers

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Alfredsson rejoins Senators in player development coaching role

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Forward has goal, assist; Mittelstadt has 2 points for Buffalo

Recap: Sabres at Islanders 10.14.23

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders, who recovered for a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres in their season opener at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Zach Benson had two assists for the Sabres (0-2-0). Devon Levi made 26 saves.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period. Pierre Engvall won a battle along the boards with Connor Clifton and got the puck to Nelson, who scored glove side from the left circle.

Kyle Palmieri was credited with the goal that made it 2-0 at 18:18. Nelson got to a rebound in front, and his shot deflected off Palmieri and the skate of Clifton before redirecting into the net.

Jordan Greenway cut it to 2-1 at 4:15 of the second period. He took a pass from Mittelstadt on a 2-on-1, cut back across the crease, and slid the puck into an open net.

Benson, who was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, had the secondary assist on the play for his first NHL point.

Mittelstadt tied it 2-2 with a backhand near the left post at 2:34 of the third period.

Cizikas responded to put New York back in front 3-2 at 13:40, redirecting Adam Pelech's point shot.