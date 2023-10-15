Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Zach Benson had two assists for the Sabres (0-2-0). Devon Levi made 26 saves.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period. Pierre Engvall won a battle along the boards with Connor Clifton and got the puck to Nelson, who scored glove side from the left circle.

Kyle Palmieri was credited with the goal that made it 2-0 at 18:18. Nelson got to a rebound in front, and his shot deflected off Palmieri and the skate of Clifton before redirecting into the net.

Jordan Greenway cut it to 2-1 at 4:15 of the second period. He took a pass from Mittelstadt on a 2-on-1, cut back across the crease, and slid the puck into an open net.

Benson, who was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, had the secondary assist on the play for his first NHL point.

Mittelstadt tied it 2-2 with a backhand near the left post at 2:34 of the third period.

Cizikas responded to put New York back in front 3-2 at 13:40, redirecting Adam Pelech's point shot.